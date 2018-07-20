Govt summit agrees on CDP, Treasury heads

Rome, July 20 - A government summit on Friday found agreement on a new head for the government bank, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), and the post of Treasury director general sources said. The summit agreed to promote CDP financial director Fabrizio Palermo to CEO of the institute, sources said. Alessandro Rivera was named new director-general of the Treasury by the government summit on key appointments on Friday, government sources said. The summit on appointments had been scrubbed on Thursday, fuelling speculation about disagreements. Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio said Friday he had "never" asked for the resignation of Economy Minister Giovanni Tria over reported differences on the government's economic policy. "There are no clashes. Our goal is to find the best", said Di Maio, who has advocated policies such as a basic income seen by critics as liable to boost a budget deficit which Tria has vowed to cut. Asked if his anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) is liable to ask Tria to quit, Di Maio told reporters: "absolutely not, we never asked (for his resignation)". Rumours that Tria has threatened to resign are "pure fantasy", economy ministry sources said Friday. At the summit, Premier Giuseppe Conte met with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio and Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti. photo: Palermo