Antinori acquitted, no egg trafficking

Allarme alga tossica, il sindaco vieta la balneazione in alcune zone
19.07.2018

I trulli di Alberobello tavolozza di mille colori
19.07.2018

Torre Panoramica
18.07.2018

Antonio Albanese
18.07.2018

Politecnico di Bari da record: «90% dei laureati lavora dopo 3 anni»
18.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram
17.07.2018

Centinaio in Salento: «Piano di contrasto entro settembre»
19.07.2018

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia
17.07.2018

Cedono i cavi del filobus su viale della Repubblica: traffico in tilt
19.07.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Maxi sequestro a Lecce
18.07.2018

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Milan

Milan, July 20 - Granny birth doctor Severino Antinori was acquitted Friday of trafficking in eggs. Along with associates, he was cleared of conspiracy to trade human gametes and was sent to trial for minor offences. Last February a Milan court sentenced the controversial world-famous Italian gynaecologist to seven years, two months in jail for taking eight eggs from a Spanish nurse without her permission in April 2016. The court also suspended him from his profession for five years, six months, and convicted four other people in relation to the case, with sentences of up to five years, two months. It ruled that the Matris clinic where the eggs were taken must remain impounded until the definitive sentence on the case is handed down. The young nurse, who was being treated at the Milan clinic for an ovarian cyst, told police she was bound, sedated, forced to undergo removal of her eggs and deprived of her cell phone throughout the procedure. However, there is a separate case ongoing against the nurse, in which she is accused of slandering Antinori. Antinori, 72, became famous for the world's first 'granny births'. In 1994 he assisted Italian woman Rossana Della Corte, aged 63, in becoming pregnant. She became one of the oldest women in history to give birth. In May 2006 it was announced that 62-year-old East Sussex child psychiatrist, Patricia Rashbrook, was seven months pregnant after being treated by Antinori, who said that 62 or 63 was the upper limit for IVF in healthy women. He commented that he would only consider couples with at least 20 years' life expectancy left for fertility treatment. Josephine Quintavalle, from Comment on Reproductive Ethics (CORE), accused Rashbrook of selfishness and said it would be extremely difficult for a child to have a mother who is as old as a grandmother. In May 2009, after it was announced a 66-year-old woman was pregnant, he criticised her decision saying that he felt she was too old and may not live long enough to raise her child.

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»

Brindisi, più di 260 chili di droga nascosti in un gommone: arrestato 26enne

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»

Cedono i cavi del filobus su viale della Repubblica: traffico in tilt

Centinaio in Salento: «Piano di contrasto entro settembre»

Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»

