Govt summit agrees on CDP head

Rome, July 20 - A government summit on Friday found agreement on a new heads for the government bank, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti (CDP), sources said. The summit agreed to promote CDP financial director Fabrizio Palermo to CEO of the institute, sources said. The summit on appointments had been scrubbed on Thursday, fuelling speculation about disagreements. Premier Giuseppe Conte met with Economy Minister Giovanni Tria, Industry and Labour Minister Luigi Di Maio and Cabinet Secretary Giancarlo Giorgetti.