Allarme alga tossica, il sindaco vieta la balneazione in alcune zone
19.07.2018

I trulli di Alberobello tavolozza di mille colori
19.07.2018

Torre Panoramica
18.07.2018

Antonio Albanese
18.07.2018

Politecnico di Bari da record: «90% dei laureati lavora dopo 3 anni»
18.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram
17.07.2018

Centinaio in Salento: «Piano di contrasto entro settembre»
19.07.2018

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia
17.07.2018

Cedono i cavi del filobus su viale della Repubblica: traffico in tilt
19.07.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Maxi sequestro a Lecce
18.07.2018

Blitz a Taranto contro gang di narco rapinatori: «Te lo vuoi fare il dottore?»
22.05.2018

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Rome

Soccer: CAS quashes Milan Europa League ban

Club can take part in competition

Rome, July 20 - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday quashed AC Milan's ban from taking part in next season's Europa League for allegedly breaking UEFA financial fair play rules. Milan had appealed the recent decision by UEFA's adjudicating chamber. The CAS said the fair play rules had been broken but the penalty was disproportionate. It sent the case back to the UEFA chamber for a proportionate punishment. Coach Rino Gattuso has said that his side will prepare to take part in the Europa League, hopeful that the UEFA ban will be overturned. "The aim from this afternoon on is to prepare ourselves mentally to play in the Europa League," Gattuso told reporters on July 9. "We earned the right to take part on the field. If we can't play in it, never mind, we'll go forward seeking other goals and stimuli.

