Soccer: CAS quashes Milan Europa League ban

Rome, July 20 - The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Friday quashed AC Milan's ban from taking part in next season's Europa League for allegedly breaking UEFA financial fair play rules. Milan had appealed the recent decision by UEFA's adjudicating chamber. The CAS said the fair play rules had been broken but the penalty was disproportionate. It sent the case back to the UEFA chamber for a proportionate punishment. Coach Rino Gattuso has said that his side will prepare to take part in the Europa League, hopeful that the UEFA ban will be overturned. "The aim from this afternoon on is to prepare ourselves mentally to play in the Europa League," Gattuso told reporters on July 9. "We earned the right to take part on the field. If we can't play in it, never mind, we'll go forward seeking other goals and stimuli.