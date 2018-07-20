Man nabbed for raping Piacenza bartender

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Piacenza
20 Luglio 2018
Piacenza, July 20 - A 34-year-old Romanian man was arrested in Milan Friday and charged with raping a female Chinese barista in Piacenza the other night. The man, who was fleeing, was identified by Piacenza Carabinieri while he was walking in the Forlanini area of the Lombard capital. The man has a criminal record and was serving a sentence for other crimes under house arrest with a permit to work by day but not by night. The man allegedly raped the cafe worker on the night between Wednesday and Thursday. The victim told the Carabinieri that her attacker had arrived in the cafe shortly before it closed and then raped her after tying her up and gagging her. The screams of the victim were heard by neighbors who called for help. The victim was hospitalized for shock.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Fasano, allarme alga tossica
il sindaco vieta la balneazione
I quadri di Klimt illuminano i trulli di Alberobello
Bari, in arrivo una torre panoramica alta 75 metri
Baricalcio, l’imprenditore Albanese: «Io contattato da Giannini»
Politecnico di Bari da record: «90% dei laureati trova lavoro dopo 3 anni»