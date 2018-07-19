Giovedì 19 Luglio 2018 | 20:13

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno

Torre Panoramica
18.07.2018

Bari, in arrivo una torre panoramica alta 75 metri

Antonio Albanese
18.07.2018

Baricalcio, l’imprenditore Albanese: «Io contattato da Giannini»

Allarme alga tossica, il sindaco vieta la balneazione in alcune zone
19.07.2018

Fasano, allarme alga tossica
il sindaco vieta la balneazione 

Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco«I primi di agosto dia un nome»L'ipotesi dell'iscrizione in C
16.07.2018

Bari, il sindaco convoca i tifosi in curva al Della Vittoria: «Decidiamo insieme». Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C

Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram
17.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia
17.07.2018

Centinaio in Salento: «Piano di contrasto entro settembre»
19.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti
16.07.2018

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Maxi sequestro a Lecce
18.07.2018

Rome

Estimate 8,000 job losses 'optimistic' - Boeri

Row over dignity decree

Rome, July 19 - An INPS estimate that the government's dignity decree will spell the loss of 8,000 temp jobs every year for 10 years is "optimistic", the head of the social security and pensions agency, Tito Boeri, said amid a row with the government Thursday. Boeri said that "already the labour ministry predicted a fall in jobs". Boeri has crossed swords over his estimate with Interior Minister Matteo Salvini who demanded he step down. "I'm being threatened by those who are supposed to safeguard my safety," Boeri said Thursday. The dignity decree is the brainchild of Labour and Industry Minister Luigi Di Maio, who has said Boeri's figures are wrong. "Di Maio is losing contact with the Earth's crust," Boeri said Thursday. The decree aims to fight precarious work, offshoring and gambling addiction, among other things.

>>>ANSA/ Don't stop seeking Borsellino truth says Mattarella

Giffoni to serve up 100 films on kids' problems

Man drowns trying to save daughter and niece in Ticino River

Teacher gets 10 days in jail for slapping pupil

Man, 84, stabbed to death in home

Man, 56, robs erectile dysfunction pills

Man dies after inguinal hernia op

Drone seized at St Mark's Square

Maxi sequestro a Lecce

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»

Brindisi, più di 260 chili di droga nascosti in un gommone: arrestato 26enne

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»

Cedono i cavi del filobus su viale della Repubblica: traffico in tilt

Cedono i cavi del filobus su viale della Repubblica: traffico in tilt

 
Centinaio in Salento: «Piano di contrasto entro settembre»

Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»

