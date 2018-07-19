Soccer: Milan CAS verdict out after 11 tomorrow

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Milan
19 Luglio 2018
Milan, July 19 - The verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on AC Milan's appeal against taking part in next year's Europa League because of breaking financial fair play rules will be issued tomorrow after 11 o'clock, sources said Thursday. AC Milan coach Rino Gattuso has said that his side will prepare to take part in the Europa League, hopeful that the UEFA ban on participation linked to its financial fair play rules will be overturned. "The aim from this afternoon on is to prepare ourselves mentally to play in the Europa League," Gattuso told reporters on July 9. "We earned the right to take part on the field. If we can't play in it, never mind, we'll go forward seeking other goals and stimuli. photo: Ceo Marco Fassone and lawyer Roberto Capelli (R) arrive for CAS hearing Thursday
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno
Bari, in arrivo una torre panoramica alta 75 metri
Baricalcio, l’imprenditore Albanese: «Io contattato da Giannini»
Fasano, allarme alga tossica
il sindaco vieta la balneazione
Bari, il sindaco convoca i tifosi in curva al Della Vittoria: «Decidiamo insieme». Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C