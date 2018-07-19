Soccer: Milan CAS verdict out after 11 tomorrow

Milan, July 19 - The verdict from the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on AC Milan's appeal against taking part in next year's Europa League because of breaking financial fair play rules will be issued tomorrow after 11 o'clock, sources said Thursday. AC Milan coach Rino Gattuso has said that his side will prepare to take part in the Europa League, hopeful that the UEFA ban on participation linked to its financial fair play rules will be overturned. "The aim from this afternoon on is to prepare ourselves mentally to play in the Europa League," Gattuso told reporters on July 9. "We earned the right to take part on the field. If we can't play in it, never mind, we'll go forward seeking other goals and stimuli. photo: Ceo Marco Fassone and lawyer Roberto Capelli (R) arrive for CAS hearing Thursday