EU crisis cell on migrants needed says Conte

Giovedì 19 Luglio 2018 | 20:16

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno

Torre Panoramica
18.07.2018

Bari, in arrivo una torre panoramica alta 75 metri

Antonio Albanese
18.07.2018

Baricalcio, l’imprenditore Albanese: «Io contattato da Giannini»

Allarme alga tossica, il sindaco vieta la balneazione in alcune zone
19.07.2018

Fasano, allarme alga tossica
il sindaco vieta la balneazione 

Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco«I primi di agosto dia un nome»L'ipotesi dell'iscrizione in C
16.07.2018

Bari, il sindaco convoca i tifosi in curva al Della Vittoria: «Decidiamo insieme». Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C

Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram
17.07.2018

Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia
17.07.2018

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia

Centinaio in Salento: «Piano di contrasto entro settembre»
19.07.2018

Centinaio in Salento: «Piano di contrasto entro settembre» FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip. Governatore non molla su candidatura

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti
16.07.2018

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Bari calcio, la coreografia della Curva Nord allo stadio San Nicola

Maxi sequestro a Lecce
18.07.2018

Lecce, maxi sequestro di anabolizzanti: 500mila pasticche in un garage VIDEO

Rome

EU crisis cell on migrants needed says Conte

Partners voice strong concern on Italy stance on changing Sophia

EU crisis cell on migrants needed says Conte

Rome, July 19 - A European Union crisis cell on migrants is needed, Premier Giuseppe Conte said in a letter to European Union authorities this week. Conte called for an EU "crisis cell" on migrants to be set up in the letter sent to European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and European Council President Donald Tusk on Tuesday, according to a copy obtained by ANSA. "It is essential," he wrote, "that an EU mechanism of swift and shared management on the various aspects of search and rescue be adopted immediately via "a sort of crisis cell" tasked with "coordinating the action" of member States on finding landing ports and countries willing to take the rescued persons". "It is my suggestion that such a mechanism be coordinated by the European Commission (by the Home DG, for example". Conte called the new cell a "committee" in a long interview on the front page of the Il Fatto Quotidiano newspaper on Thursday. "On Tuesday I wrote the second letter to Juncker and Tusk to ask that what happened Sunday", that is the divvying up of migrants, "should become the norm, no longer entrusted to phone calls among partners, but to a cabinet or crisis committee under the aegis of the European Commission, which will then be a mediator among the various governments", Conte said. Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi said Thursday that "we'd like to rapidly arrive at mechanisms with a more structural character, therefore not only emergency ones addressing individual cases". At the weekend Interior Minister Matteo Salvini blocked Italian ports to a wooden boat with 450 migrants aboard, prompting six EU countries to eventually say they would take some of them and allowing the Italian government to say "finally migrants have landed in Europe and not Italy" and Salvini to say "we're not Europe's migrant camp any more. Italy's EU partners on Thursday voiced "strong concern" about Italy's stance on revising the Sophia mission's rules on migrant landings. They said they were concerned by Rome's decision, announced at the COPS on Wednesday, to no longer accept the "automatic" landing of migrants in its ports of those saved by the Eunavfor Med's Sophia op. The worries were expressed in the conclusions of the COPS meeting in Brussels. The partners, however, said they were ready to go into the question in greater detail at a meeting Friday. The COPS, whose English acronym is PSC, is the EU's Political and Security Committee. It is a permanent body within the European Union dealing with Common Foreign and Security Policy issues, including Common Security and Defence Policy. A spokesperson for the European Commission said Thursday "we will assess the consequences of the Italian request" on changing the Sophia groundrules on where to offload migrants. "Italy has not yet formalised the request, so we'll see at tomorrow's meeting," the spokesperson said. Riccardo Gatti, head of the Spanish NGO Proactiva Open Arms mission to save migrants in the Mediterranean, told ANSA Thursday "Italy can't be trusted any more" after Salvini shut Italy's ports to foreign NGOs. "It's like going out to sea and not knowing how it will end. Certain failures, certain actions, lead to the death of people. The good and the lives of people must always be put at the centre," said Gatti, commander of the Astral. "At sea people must be rescued and must be put in a safe port as soon as possible. But that's not happening in Italy". Gatti told ANSA "the impact that messages which speak of NGOs linking them to words like 'business' or 'traffickers' is sadly strong and it is a strategy that has been constructed slowly". He said "people continue to die at sea and shout 'No Libya', and yet here we have the corpses in our eyes, evidently there are interests".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

>>>ANSA/ Don't stop seeking Borsellino truth says Mattarella

>>>ANSA/ Don't stop seeking Borsellino truth says Mattarella

 
Giffoni to serve up 100 films on kids' problems

Giffoni to serve up 100 films on kids' problems

 
Man drowns trying to save daughter and niece in Ticino River

Man drowns trying to save daughter and niece in Ticino River

 
Teacher gets 10 days in jail for slapping pupil

Teacher gets 10 days in jail for slapping pupil

 
Man, 84, stabbed to death in home

Man, 84, stabbed to death in home

 
Man, 56, robs erectile dysfunction pills

Man, 56, robs erectile dysfunction pills

 
Man dies after inguinal hernia op

Man dies after inguinal hernia op

 
Drone seized at St Mark's Square

Drone seized at St Mark's Square

 

GDM.TV

Maxi sequestro a Lecce

Lecce, maxi sequestro di anabolizzanti: 500mila pasticche in un garage VIDEO

 
Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

 
La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozione. Sulle note si «insegue un sogno»

 
Brindisi, più di 260 chili di droga nascosti in un gommone: arrestato 26enne

Brindisi, più di 260 chili di droga nascosti in un gommone: arrestato 26enne (Vd)

 
I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

 
Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo Vd

 
Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

 
Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»

Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»

 

PHOTONEWS

Cedono i cavi del filobus su viale della Repubblica: traffico in tilt

Cedono i cavi del filobus su viale della Repubblica: traffico in tilt

 
Centinaio in Salento: «Piano di contrasto entro settembre»

Centinaio in Salento: «Piano di contrasto entro settembre» FOTO

 
Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram

Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto

 
Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia

 
Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

 
Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

 
SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti FOTO

 
Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

 

Digital Edition

19.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU