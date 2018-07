Generali sells two foreign units for 409 mn

Trieste, July 19 - Italian insurance giant Generali on Thursday sold two foreign units for a total of 409 million euros. Generali signed a deal with Life Company Consolidation for the sale of its entire stake in Generali Worldwide Insurance Company Limited, based in Guernsey, and Generali Link, based in Ireland, the Trieste-based insurer said. Generali will get 409 million euros plus a potential bonus up to a maximum of 10 million euros, sources said. CEO for Global Business Lines & International, Federic de Courtois, said "we will optimise our presence in the world".