Can't look away on migrants - CEI (4)

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno

Torre Panoramica
18.07.2018

Bari, in arrivo una torre panoramica alta 75 metri

Antonio Albanese
18.07.2018

Baricalcio, l’imprenditore Albanese: «Io contattato da Giannini»

Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco«I primi di agosto dia un nome»L'ipotesi dell'iscrizione in C
16.07.2018

Bari, il sindaco convoca i tifosi in curva al Della Vittoria: «Decidiamo insieme». Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C

Allarme alga tossica, il sindaco vieta la balneazione in alcune zone
19.07.2018

Fasano, allarme alga tossica
il sindaco vieta la balneazione 

Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram
17.07.2018

Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia
17.07.2018

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip. Governatore non molla su candidatura

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti
16.07.2018

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Bari calcio, la coreografia della Curva Nord allo stadio San Nicola

Maxi sequestro a Lecce
18.07.2018

Lecce, maxi sequestro di anabolizzanti: 500mila pasticche in un garage VIDEO

Rome

Can't look away on migrants - CEI (4)

Save humanity from barbarity

Can't look away on migrants - CEI (4)

Rome, July 19 - The Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) on Thursday said people cannot "look away" when faced with the migrant emergency. "With respect to what is happening we do not intend to look away nor to take on board contemptuous words and aggressive attitudes," the CEI said. The bishops also issued an appeal to "save humanity from barbarity" on the issue. All human life, starting from "that which is most exposed, humiliated and trampled on" must be safeguarded, the CEI said. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who has been criticised for shutting ports to foreign NGOs, said "we will save as many lives as possible by letting as few people as possible depart". Asked if he would reopen the ports to NGOs, he said "No". photo: CEI chief Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti

19.07.2018

