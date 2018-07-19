Waste incinerator shut after failure to clean site

Rome, July 19 - A waste incinerator at the southern town of Melfi has been shut down and cordoned off because of a failure to clean up the site and facility, sources said Thursday. Prosecutors said the "drinking water has been compromised with grave danger for health". The failure to make the plant safe has caused the "spread of pollutants on the outside," the prosecutor said. Melfi is near Potenza, capital of the Basilicata region.