EU crisis committee on migrants needed - Conte

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Rome
19 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 19 - A European Union crisis committee on migrants is needed, Premier Giuseppe Conte said in a long interview on the front page of the Fatto Quotidiano newspaper on Thursday. "On Tuesday I wrote the second letter to Juncker and Tusk to ask that what happened Sunday", that is the divvying up of migrants, "should become the norm, no longer entrusted to phone calls among partners, but to a cabinet or crisis committee under the aegis of the European Commission, which will then be a mediator among the various governments", Conte said. At the weekend Interior Minister Matteo Salvini blocked Italian ports to a wooden boat with 450 migrants aboard, prompting six EU countries to eventually say they would take some of them and allowing the Italian government to say "finally migrants have landed in Europe and not Italy" and Salvini to say "we're not Europe's migrant camp any more.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno
Bari, in arrivo una torre panoramica alta 75 metri
Baricalcio, l’imprenditore Albanese: «Io contattato da Giannini»
Bari, il sindaco convoca i tifosi in curva al Della Vittoria: «Decidiamo insieme». Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C
Ilva, la cordata Acciaitalia pronta a rilanciare l’offerta. Di Maio: in corso analisi controproposta Am