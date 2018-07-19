Can't look away on migrants - CEI

Rome, July 19 - The Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) on Thursday said people cannot "look away" when faced with the migrant emergency. "With respect to what is happening we do not intend to look away nor to take on board contemptuous words and aggressive attitudes," the CEI said. The bishops also issued an appeal to "save humanity from barbarity" on the issue. All human life, starting from "that which is most exposed, humiliated and trampled on" must be safeguarded, the CEI said. photo: CEI chief Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti