Cinema: Chazelle's First Man to open Venice fest

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Rome
19 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 19 - Damien Chazelle's First Man will open the Venice Film Festival on August 29, organisers said Thursday. Chazelle is known mainly for La La Land and Whiplash. The film, which is in competition, is about Neil Armstrong's moon landing and stars Ryan Gosling, Jason Clarke and Claire Foy. The announcement of the world premiere comes on the eve of the 49th anniversary of the historic landing of Apollo 11.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno
Bari, in arrivo una torre panoramica alta 75 metri
Baricalcio, l’imprenditore Albanese: «Io contattato da Giannini»
Bari, il sindaco convoca i tifosi in curva al Della Vittoria: «Decidiamo insieme». Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C
Ilva, la cordata Acciaitalia pronta a rilanciare l’offerta. Di Maio: in corso analisi controproposta Am