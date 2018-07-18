Not enough caregivers due to migrant curbs

Mercoledì 18 Luglio 2018 | 20:19

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno

Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco«I primi di agosto dia un nome»L'ipotesi dell'iscrizione in C
16.07.2018

Bari, il sindaco convoca i tifosi in curva al Della Vittoria: «Decidiamo insieme». Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C

Parroco si tuffa in mare ad Ostuni e muore annegato
17.07.2018

Parroco si tuffa in mare
ad Ostuni e muore annegato

Bari, striscione contro CanonicoNo al titolo del Bisceglie. «Mi ritiro»
17.07.2018

Bari, striscione contro Canonico
No al titolo del Bisceglie. «Mi ritiro»

Foggia, auto fuori strada, morti papà e figlia 4 anni, grave madre
17.07.2018

Foggia, auto fuori strada: morti papà e figlia 4 anni. Grave madre Ft

Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram
17.07.2018

Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia
17.07.2018

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria
16.07.2018

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti
16.07.2018

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Bari calcio, la coreografia della Curva Nord allo stadio San Nicola

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»
16.07.2018

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozione. Sulle note si «insegue un sogno»

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Not enough caregivers due to migrant curbs

Sant'Egidio Community tells PM, '50,000 visas immediately'

Not enough caregivers due to migrant curbs

Rome, July 18 - The number of caregivers has dropped "due to restrictions for migrants", the president of the Sant'Egidio Community, Marco Impagliazzo, has said. "Caregivers don't come anymore and this is a problem for seniors. Without them, without home assistance or without the creation of alternative forms of co-housing, they can't stay home anymore and the mortality rate is on the rise". Impagliazzo discussed the issue with Italian Premier, Giuseppe Conte, when the prime minister visited the ecumenical Catholic community: "We suggested to include in the decree" regulating migrant arrivals, "which I hope will be drafted by 2019, at least 50,000 worker visas". The community said the decree on migrant flows "has not been renewed since 2011". Conte was also asked to "renew the protocol for the next humanitarian corridors for Syrians and Africans of the Horn of Africa. We left him a memorandum, now we will see the results", said Impagliazzo. The isolation of seniors in Italy is on the rise, the community said, "because their number is growing and because the networks that used to protect them are getting weaker. One in four elderly people is alone, with nobody to assist them". The president of Sant'Egidio also said that too many residencies and hospices for seniors are being created. "The Italian model instead enabled seniors to live at home, with family, relatives and neighbors as caregivers. As these networks are growing weaker, it is necessary to find alternative solutions, including increasing the number of caregivers". According to data provided by the Community, 3.8 million seniors, or 33% of the total, live alone. Their number in Rome peaks to 41%, or 250,000 people. Overall, 52.2% of Italians over 85 live on their own.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Bolle doubles up with Dorian Gray, Caravaggio

Bolle doubles up with Dorian Gray, Caravaggio

 

Rowing: Sabaudia to host 2020 World Cup

 
Cop grabs fleeing man's foot, stops him falling in stairwell

Cop grabs fleeing man's foot, stops him falling in stairwell

 

Rowing: Sabaudia to host 2020 World Cup

 
Not enough caregivers due to migrant curbs

Not enough caregivers due to migrant curbs

 
Suicidal man saved by police

Suicidal man saved by police

 
Man drowns in Milanese canal

Man drowns in Milanese canal

 
No UN resolution on fats, salt - sources

No UN resolution on fats, salt - sources

 

GDM.TV

Maxi sequestro a Lecce

Lecce, maxi sequestro di anabolizzanti: 500mila pasticche in un garage VIDEO

 
Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

 
La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozione. Sulle note si «insegue un sogno»

 
Brindisi, più di 260 chili di droga nascosti in un gommone: arrestato 26enne

Brindisi, più di 260 chili di droga nascosti in un gommone: arrestato 26enne (Vd)

 
I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

 
Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo Vd

 
Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

 
Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»

Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»

 

PHOTONEWS

Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram

Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto

 
Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia

 
Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

 
Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

 
SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti FOTO

 
Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

 
Auto tampona uno scooter a Bari: morto un 62enne

Auto tampona uno scooter a Bari: morto un 62enne

 
Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro

Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro

 

Digital Edition

18.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU