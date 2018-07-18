Shed full light on Regeni, Salvini tells Sisi

Mercoledì 18 Luglio 2018 | 18:44

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno

Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco«I primi di agosto dia un nome»L'ipotesi dell'iscrizione in C
16.07.2018

Bari, il sindaco convoca i tifosi in curva al Della Vittoria: «Decidiamo insieme». Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C

Parroco si tuffa in mare ad Ostuni e muore annegato
17.07.2018

Parroco si tuffa in mare
ad Ostuni e muore annegato

Bari, striscione contro CanonicoNo al titolo del Bisceglie. «Mi ritiro»
17.07.2018

Bari, striscione contro Canonico
No al titolo del Bisceglie. «Mi ritiro»

Foggia, auto fuori strada, morti papà e figlia 4 anni, grave madre
17.07.2018

Foggia, auto fuori strada: morti papà e figlia 4 anni. Grave madre Ft

Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram
17.07.2018

Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia
17.07.2018

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un muro: morti padre e figlia

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria
16.07.2018

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti
16.07.2018

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Bari calcio, la coreografia della Curva Nord allo stadio San Nicola

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»
16.07.2018

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozione. Sulle note si «insegue un sogno»

Squalo a Polignano a mare delfino ucciso e... mangiato
07.06.2016

Squalo a Polignano a mare
delfino ucciso e... mangiato Vd

Rome

Shed full light on Regeni, Salvini tells Sisi

Italian student tortured and murdered in Cairo

Shed full light on Regeni, Salvini tells Sisi

Rome, July 18 - Interior Minister and Deputy Premier Matteo Salvini on Wednesday met in Cairo with President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi and reiterated a request to shed full light on the murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni, the Italian interior ministry said. The ministry said the talks, also involving the Egyptian interior minister, were "long and cordial". Other topics addressed were initiatives to boost security, fighting clandestine immigration and terrorism, sources said. Sisi confirmed to Salvini "the will and great desire to arrive at definitive results in the investigations into the murder of Italian student Giulio Regeni and to find the criminals to do justice in this affair", Sisi's spokesman Bassam Radi said after the two men met. The parents of Regeni, an Italian research student tortured and murdered in Cairo in early 2016, on Friday met with Premier Gisueppe Conte, Foreign Minister Enzo Moavero Milanesi and House Speaker Roberto Fico. Fico said "an initiative" was "possible" with Moavero. Asked what it might be, he said "we are constructing". He added "I'm confident the truth will arrive". Italian prosecutors have said elements in the Egyptian security apparatus were involved in Regeni's death. Egyptian President Abdel Fatah el-Sisi has said the case was meant to spoil bilateral relations. Video surveillance tapes of the Cairo metro system on the day Regeni disappeared do not have shots of the tortured and murdered Italian research student but there are gaps in the footage, Rome and Egyptian prosecutors said last month. The prosecutors said their examination of the January 25, 2016 footage "enabled us to verify the absence of images relating to Giulio Regeni inside or near Cairo metro stations". But they said "the examination of the recordings showed there are various time gaps in which there isn't any video footage or images" of the Cambridge doctoral researcher, who was killed while doing research into Cairo street seller unions. They said that "therefore further investigations are needed to ascertain the causes" of the gaps. Regeni, 28, went missing on the heavily policed fifth anniversary of the uprising that ousted former strongman Hosni Mubarak. His mutilated body turned up in a ditch on the motorway to Alexandria on February 3, eight days later.

