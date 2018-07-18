Foreign inmates home even without consent - Bonafede

Rome, July 18 - Foreign inmates in Italian jails will be sent home without their consent, Justice Minister Alfonso Bonafede said Wednesday. There are 19,860 foreign prisoners out of a total jail population of 58,745 as of July 17 2018, he said. "Our work will be constant to boost and accelerate the coming in to force of bilateral accords aimed at enabling the transfer of foreign convicts to their countries of origin, even without the consent of the detainee," he said.