Parma and Chievo may be demoted out of Serie A

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
18 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 18 - The Parma and Chievo football teams are at risk of being demoted out of Serie A due to attempted fraud. The prosecutor's office of the Italian football federation FIGC has asked for 2 points to be deducted from the previous championship for Parma, thereby annulling its promotion. The FIGC has called for Chievo to lose 15 points, which would demote it. If the requests are upheld, Crotone and Palermo will enter Serie A. photo: Parma players
Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno
Bari, il sindaco convoca i tifosi in curva al Della Vittoria: «Decidiamo insieme». Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C
Bari, striscione contro Canonico
No al titolo del Bisceglie. «Mi ritiro»
