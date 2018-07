Cop gets 8 mts for killing fugitive

Rome, July 18 - A Rome appeals court on Wednesday overturned the acquittal of a police officer who shot and killed a young man after a chase on Rome's ring road in 2011, and gave the officer eight months in jail. Bernardino Budroni of Rome was shot dead by officer Michele Paone as he fled police. Budroni's former girlfriend had called the police, accusing him of stalking her. Paone had been acquitted by a court of first instance. He has now been convicted of culpable manslaughter.