Rome mafia ever more like Sicily, Calabria - DIA

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Rome
18 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 18 - Rome's mafias are ever more like the Cosa Nostra in Sicily, the Camorra in Campania and the 'Ndrangheta in Calabria, according to a new report from the National Anti-Mafia Investigative Directorate. The six-monthly report, issued the day after a major mafia bust in the capital against the Casamonica clan which was allied to the 'Ndrangheta for drug pushing, said "organisations similar for MOs to mafia associations like those in Sicily, Calabria and Campania are ever more evident in Rome". In some areas of the capital there are criminal groups which, "based on close family ties, ever more show the modus operandi of groups of mafia associations", the report said.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno
Bari, il sindaco convoca i tifosi in curva al Della Vittoria: «Decidiamo insieme». Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C
Parroco si tuffa in mare
ad Ostuni e muore annegato
Bari, striscione contro Canonico
No al titolo del Bisceglie. «Mi ritiro»
Foggia, auto fuori strada: morti papà e figlia 4 anni. Grave madre Ft