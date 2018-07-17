Libya let woman and child drown says Open Arms

Martedì 17 Luglio 2018 | 17:33

Digital Edition

sfoglia edizione

acquista edizione

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno

Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco«I primi di agosto dia un nome»L'ipotesi dell'iscrizione in C
16.07.2018

Fallimento Bari, gli ultras reagiscono
Al sindaco: trova persone serie
Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo:Raddrizzani e il barese NapoliE su Giancaspro nuova inchiesta
15.07.2018

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive

Sanitopoli lucana, aperto nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»

Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore
16.07.2018

Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore a Conversano

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria
16.07.2018

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti
14.07.2018

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un albero: morti padre e figlia
17.07.2018

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un albero: morti padre e figlia

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti
16.07.2018

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?
15.07.2018

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Bari calcio, la coreografia della Curva Nord allo stadio San Nicola

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»
16.07.2018

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozione. Sulle note si «insegue un sogno»

Rome

Libya let woman and child drown says Open Arms

Never said leave human beings to die says Salvini

Libya let woman and child drown says Open Arms

Rome, July 17 - Libya let a woman and child aboard a drifting migrant boat die, NGO Proactiva Open Arms said Tuesday, publishing a photo of the two bodies in the sea, amid the wreckage of the boat. "The Libyan coast guard said it intercepted a boat with 158 people aboard supplying medical and humanitarian assistance," said NGO founder Oscar Camps. "But they didn't say they left two women and a child aboard and sank the ship because they didn't want to board the motor launches". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday he had never said people should be left in the sea to drown. "I challenge anyone to find a tweet in which I invite people to leave a human being in the sea," he said. "My goal is to save everyone, rescue everyone, treat everyone, nourish everyone, but also to stop everyone arriving in Italy". Salvini said he was "hanging tough" in the face of alleged "lies and insults" from migrant-rescue NGOs. He said "lies and insults from some foreign NGOs confirm that we're in the right: cutting departures and landings means reducing the deaths, and reducing the gains of those speculating on clandestine immigration." Salvini said "I'm hanging tough. #closedports and #openhearts". The minister was responding to charges from NGO Proactiva Open Arms which said that the number of migrant drownings had risen since Salvini closed Italian ports to foreign NGOs. Four out of 30 migrants aboard a vessel off the Sicilian island of Linosa drowned after jumping into the sea when they saw the Protector and Monte Sperone vessels of EU border agency Frontex and Italian finance police, the victims' relatives and friends confirmed on Tuesday. Eleven crew members of the boat carrying the migrants were arrested on Tuesday and charged with their death as a consequence of another crime, prosecutors in Ragusa said. The Libyan coast guard on Monday stopped a migrant boat with 158 migrants aboard. These included 34 women and nine children, sources said. The boat was intercepted off the city of Khoms, the coast guard said. The migrants received humanitarian and medical assistance and were taken to a refugee camp at Khoms, the coast guard said. The 450 migrants including many unaccompanied minors landed at Pozzallo in Sicily Monday. France, Malta, Germany, Spain and Portugal have agreed to take 50 each and Ireland has said it will take 20, in the first such distribution of migrants. Austria won't take in any of the 450 migrants, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Premier Giuseppe Conte Tuesday according to the APA news agency. "Austria has since 2015 accepted over 150,000 asylum requests and, in relation to the size of its population, has sustained one of the biggest contributions to the EU's migrant policy," he said. "Many other countries have accepted very few". Austria, therefore, will not "take part in a further redistribution", Kurz said. Carers are lacking due to the government's clampdown on migrants, the Sant'Egidio lay Catholic ecumenical community said Tuesday. "Carers have dropped because of the restrictions envisaged for immigrants and the halt to migrant flows," it said. "I raised the question with Premier (Giuseppe), Conte," said community president Marco Impagliazzo. Impagliazzo urged the government to issue 50,00 work visas for carers "at once" and warned that "the elderly are at risk". Migrant arrivals in Spain have overtaken those in Italy, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) told reporters on Tuesday. From the start of the year to July 15 some 18,106 landed on Spanish shores on the western Mediterranean route while 17,827 came to Italy on the central route from Libya, the IOM told the press. Spain's migrant emergency is meanwhile continuing with more than 892 people rescued at the weekend alone off Andalusian shores. Some 1,433 migrants have drowned in the Mediterranean trying to reach a better life in Europe so far this year, the International Organisation for Migration said Tuesday. A total of 50,872 migrants and refugees reached Europe by sea from the start of the year until July 15, the IOM said. The central Med route to Italy from Libya remains the most lethal with 1,104 victims since the start of the year, almost four times the number reported on the Spain route (294). although the number or arrivals in both countries is almost identical. Frontex said Tuesday there was an 87% drop in migrant arrivals to Italy in June compared to the same month last year. There were just 3,000 arrivals across the central Mediterranean from Libya this June, it said. The western Med route has become the most active with 6,400 arrivals in Spain, a 166% rise on June 2017, Frontex said. In general in the fist half of this year the number of irregular crossings to the EU, at 60,430, is almost half what it was in the same period last year.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE

Soil erosion continues in Italy

Soil erosion continues in Italy

 
Police hit Rome's Casamonica clan with 31 arrests

Police hit Rome's Casamonica clan with 31 arrests

 
Libya let woman and child drown says Open Arms

Libya let woman and child drown says Open Arms

 
Austria won't take any migrants Kurz tells Conte

Austria won't take any migrants Kurz tells Conte

 
Dad, 4-yr-old daughter die in car crash (2)

Dad, 4-yr-old daughter die in car crash (2)

 
Libya let woman and child drown says Open Arms

Libya let woman and child drown says Open Arms

 
Woman, 85, found dead with throat wounds near Ancona

Woman, 85, found dead with throat wounds near Ancona

 
Woman, 85, found dead with throat wounds near Ancona

Woman, 85, found dead with throat wounds near Ancona

 

GDM.TV

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

 
La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozione. Sulle note si «insegue un sogno»

 
Brindisi, più di 260 chili di droga nascosti in un gommone: arrestato 26enne

Brindisi, più di 260 chili di droga nascosti in un gommone: arrestato 26enne (Vd)

 
I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

 
Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo Vd

 
Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

 
Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»

Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»

 
Auto contro scooter sulla ss100: morto un 62enne

Auto contro scooter sulla ss100: morto un 62enne

 

PHOTONEWS

Dal baby Manzari agli ex, al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram

Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto

 
Foggia, auto si schianta contro un albero: morti padre e figlia

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un albero: morti padre e figlia

 
Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

 
Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

 
SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti FOTO

 
Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

 
Auto tampona uno scooter a Bari: morto un 62enne

Auto tampona uno scooter a Bari: morto un 62enne

 
Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro

Strage treni, a Bari una targa per le 23 vittime a due anni dal disastro

 

Digital Edition

17.07.2018

abbonati

sfoglia

Archivio storico

abbonati

sfoglia

 
TORNA SU