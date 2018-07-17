Austria won't take any migrants Kurz tells Conte

Martedì 17 Luglio 2018 | 17:34

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno

Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco«I primi di agosto dia un nome»L'ipotesi dell'iscrizione in C
16.07.2018

Fallimento Bari, gli ultras reagiscono
Al sindaco: trova persone serie
Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo:Raddrizzani e il barese NapoliE su Giancaspro nuova inchiesta
15.07.2018

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive

Sanitopoli lucana, aperto nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»

Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore
16.07.2018

Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore a Conversano

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria
16.07.2018

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti
14.07.2018

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un albero: morti padre e figlia
17.07.2018

Foggia, auto si schianta contro un albero: morti padre e figlia

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti
16.07.2018

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?
15.07.2018

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Bari calcio, la coreografia della Curva Nord allo stadio San Nicola

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»
16.07.2018

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozione. Sulle note si «insegue un sogno»

Berlin

Austria won't take any migrants Kurz tells Conte

Chancellor tuns down invite to take part in redistribution

Austria won't take any migrants Kurz tells Conte

Berlin, July 17 - Austria won't take in any of the 450 migrants that landed in Sicily earlier this week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Premier Giuseppe Conte Tuesday according to the APA news agency. "Austria has since 2015 accepted over 150,000 asylum requests and, in relation to the size of its population, has sustained one of the biggest contributions to the EU's migrant policy," he said. "Many other countries have accepted very few". Austria, therefore, will not "take part in a further redistribution", Kurz said. France, Malta, Germany, Spain and Portugal have said they will take of the Pozzallo 50 migrants each while Ireland has said it will take 20.

