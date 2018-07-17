Austria won't take any migrants Kurz tells Conte

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Berlin
17 Luglio 2018
Berlin, July 17 - Austria won't take in any of the 450 migrants that landed in Sicily earlier this week, Chancellor Sebastian Kurz told Premier Giuseppe Conte Tuesday according to the APA news agency. "Austria has since 2015 accepted over 150,000 asylum requests and, in relation to the size of its population, has sustained one of the biggest contributions to the EU's migrant policy," he said. "Many other countries have accepted very few". Austria, therefore, will not "take part in a further redistribution", Kurz said. France, Malta, Germany, Spain and Portugal have said they will take of the Pozzallo 50 migrants each while Ireland has said it will take 20.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Dal baby Manzari agli ex al «nonno» Brienza: onori alla maglia. Il lutto dei calciatori su Instagram Foto
Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno
Fallimento Bari, gli ultras reagiscono
Al sindaco: trova persone serie
Il tentativo del «lodo» per la serie C
Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive
Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore a Conversano