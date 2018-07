Dad, 4-yr-old daughter die in car crash (2)

Foggia, July 16 - A father and his four-year-old daughter died in a car crash near Foggia in Puglia Tuesday while the mother was seriously hurt. The victims were named as Michele Di Meo, 37, at the wheel of a Jeep Chrysler, and Suami Pia, 4. Loredana Marseglia, 32, is in intensive care. The car may have come off the road because the surface had been made slick by recent thunderstorms, police said.