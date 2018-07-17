Woman, 85, found dead with throat wounds near Ancona

Ancona, July 17 - An 85-year-old woman was found dead with deep wounds to her throat in her home at Chiaravalle near Ancona on Tuesday. Her 90-year-old husband said he found her lying on top of the sink when he returned home from shopping. The house showed signs of being tossed by thieves, police said. Carabinieri are investigating. The woman was named as Emma Grilli. She lived just outside the historic centre of the Marche town. Her husband, Alfio Vichi, raised the alarm when he got back from the baker's, where he had bought some bread. Neighbours described them as a quiet couple, without any problems.