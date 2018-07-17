Flat tax with progressivity not guaranteed - Tria

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Rome
17 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 17 - The government will strive to implement a flat tax with "the Constitutional principles of progressivity that are not guaranteed today," Economy Minister Giovanni Tria said Tuesday. He also said the government wanted to make taxation more favourable for growth. In other remarks, Tria said taxes would fall "compatibly with the financial space" available. He also said that the government's 'fiscal peace' measure was not a tax amnesty but a way of having a "friendly" tax system. Lastly, Tria said EU growth was slowing and this would have an impact on Italy.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno
Bari, il titolo di serie D al sindaco. L'ipotesi di un «lodo» per la C
Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive
Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore a Conversano