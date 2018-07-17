Libyan coast guard stops migrant boat with 158 aboard (3)

Martedì 17 Luglio 2018 | 15:32

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno

Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco«I primi di agosto dia un nome»L'ipotesi dell'iscrizione in C
16.07.2018

Bari, il titolo di serie D al sindaco. L'ipotesi di un «lodo» per la C

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo:Raddrizzani e il barese NapoliE su Giancaspro nuova inchiesta
15.07.2018

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive

Sanitopoli lucana, aperto nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»

Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore
16.07.2018

Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore a Conversano

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria
16.07.2018

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti
14.07.2018

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip. Governatore non molla su candidatura

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti
16.07.2018

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?
15.07.2018

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Bari calcio, la coreografia della Curva Nord allo stadio San Nicola

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»
16.07.2018

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozione. Sulle note si «insegue un sogno»

Cairo

Libyan coast guard stops migrant boat with 158 aboard (3)

4 migrants drowned off Linosa in separate incident

Libyan coast guard stops migrant boat with 158 aboard (3)

Cairo, July 17 - The Libyan coast guard on Monday stopped a migrant boat with 158 migrants aboard. These included 34 women and nine children, sources said. The boat was intercepted off the city of Khoms, the coast guard said. The migrants received humanitarian and medical assistance and were taken to a refugee camp at Khoms, the coast guard said. Libya let a woman and child aboard the drifting migrant boat die, NGO Proactiva Open Arms said Tuesday, publishing a photo of the two bodies in the sea, amid the wreckage of the boat. "The Libyan coast guard said it intercepted a boat with 158 people aboard supplying medical and humanitarian assistance," said NGO founder Oscar Camps. "But they didn't say they left two women and a child aboard and sank the ship because they didn't want to board the motor launches". Four migrants drowned when they jumped into the sea upon seeing Frontex ship Protector and Finance Guard ship Monte Sperone approaching off the island of Linosa at the weekend, relatives and friends told police Tuesday. For this reason the commander and the 10 migrant smugglers aboard the boat from Libya have also been charged with death as a consequence of other crimes. The 450 migrants including many unaccompanied minors landed at Pozzallo in Sicily Monday. France, Malta, Germany, Spain and Portugal have agreed to take 50 each and Ireland has said it will take 20, in the first such distribution of migrants. Carers are lacking due to the government's clampdown on migrants, the Sant'Egidio lay Catholic ecumenical community said Tuesday. "Carers have dropped because of the restrictions envisaged for immigrants and the halt to migrant flows," it said. "I raised the question with Premier (Giuseppe), Conte," said community president Marco Impagliazzo. Impagliazzo urged the government to issue 50,00 work visas for carers "at once" and warned that "the elderly are at risk". Migrant arrivals in Spain have overtaken those in Italy, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) told reporters on Tuesday. From the start of the year to July 15 some 18,106 landed on Spanish shores on the western Mediterranean route while 17,827 came to Italy on the central route from Libya, the IOM told the press. Spain's migrant emergency is meanwhile continuing with more than 892 people rescued at the weekend alone off Andalusian shores.

