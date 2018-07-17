Police hit Casamonica clan with 31 arrests

Rome, July 17 - Italian police on Tuesday made 31 arrest as they hit the Casamonica Roman crime family. Six people are missing and presumed to be on the run, police said. The arrests were made in the Italian capital and in the provinces of Reggio Calabria and Cosenza in Calabria, police said. The suspects are accused of creating an organisation dedicated to drug trafficking, extortion and loan sharking, all aggravated by using mafia methods. Among those arrested is Domenico Spada of the eponymous Rome and Ostia crime family, aka Vulcano and a former boxing champion. "They didn't need to use violence, the Casamonica name was enough," said anti-mafia prosecutor Michele Prestipino. Locales in Rome including a disco in Testaccio and a restaurant near the Pantheon were sequestered. Searches turned up 50,000 euros in cash, current accounts, cars and dozens of luxury watches. Rome Mayor Virginia Raggi said "the Carabinieri operation went very well, my compliments". Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said "we are winning against organised crime".