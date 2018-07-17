Showbiz agent cleared of beating, drugging showgirl (3)

Martedì 17 Luglio 2018 | 15:34

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno

Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco«I primi di agosto dia un nome»L'ipotesi dell'iscrizione in C
16.07.2018

Bari, il titolo di serie D al sindaco. L'ipotesi di un «lodo» per la C

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo:Raddrizzani e il barese NapoliE su Giancaspro nuova inchiesta
15.07.2018

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive

Sanitopoli lucana, aperto nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»

Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore
16.07.2018

Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore a Conversano

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria
16.07.2018

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti
14.07.2018

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip. Governatore non molla su candidatura

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti
16.07.2018

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?
15.07.2018

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Bari calcio, la coreografia della Curva Nord allo stadio San Nicola

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»
16.07.2018

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozione. Sulle note si «insegue un sogno»

Milan

Showbiz agent cleared of beating, drugging showgirl (3)

Fabrizio Chinaglia acquitted in Sara Tommasi case

Showbiz agent cleared of beating, drugging showgirl (3)

Milan, July 17 - Show business agent Fabrizio Chinaglia was acquitted Tuesday of inducing show girl Sara Tommasi to have sex with him by hitting her and plying her with drugs. Prosecutors argued that Tommasi had been in a state of "psychological inferiority" caused by a personality disorder and psychosis due to cocaine. Chinaglia was accused of forcing her to have sex by beating and threatening her. He was acquitted in the most complete way, because the "crime was not committed". Prosecutors had requested an eight-year jail term for a string of alleged crimes including sexual violence, drug distribution and extortion. Tommasi was allegedly one of the young women who attended ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's bunga bunga parties.

