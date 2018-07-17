Migrant arrivals in Spain surpass those in Italy

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
17 Luglio 2018
Madrid, July 17 - Migrant arrivals in Spain have overtaken those in Italy, the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) said Tuesday. From the start of the year to July 15 some 18,106 landed on Spanish shores on the western Mediterranean route while 17,827 came to Italy on the central route from Libya, the IOM said. Spain's migrant emergency continues with more than 892 people rescued at the weekend alone off Andalusian shores.
