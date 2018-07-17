Police hit Casamonica clan with 31 arrests

Martedì 17 Luglio 2018 | 15:35

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, addio serie B: è fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno

Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco«I primi di agosto dia un nome»L'ipotesi dell'iscrizione in C
16.07.2018

Bari, il titolo di serie D al sindaco. L'ipotesi di un «lodo» per la C

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo:Raddrizzani e il barese NapoliE su Giancaspro nuova inchiesta
15.07.2018

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive

Sanitopoli lucana, aperto nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»

Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore
16.07.2018

Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore a Conversano

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria
16.07.2018

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti
14.07.2018

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip. Governatore non molla su candidatura

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti
16.07.2018

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?
15.07.2018

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Bari calcio, la coreografia della Curva Nord allo stadio San Nicola

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozioneSulle note si «insegue un sogno»
16.07.2018

La sciarpata, l'inno, l'emozione. Sulle note si «insegue un sogno»

Rome

Police hit Casamonica clan with 31 arrests

Disco in Testaccio, eatery near Pantheon seized

Police hit Casamonica clan with 31 arrests

Rome, July 17 - Italian police on Tuesday made 31 arrest as they hit the Casamonica Roman crime family. Six people are missing and presumed to be on the run, police said. The arrests were made in the Italian capital and in the provinces of Reggio Calabria and Cosenza in Calabria, police said. The suspects are accused of creating an organisation dedicated to drug trafficking, extortion and loan sharking, all aggravated by using mafia methods. "They didn't need to use violence, the Casamonica name was enough," said anti-mafia prosecutor Michele Prestipino. Locales in Rome including a disco in Testaccio and a restaurant near the Pantheon were sequestered. Searches turned up 50,000 euros in cash, current accounts, cars and dozens of luxury watches.

