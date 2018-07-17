Breakthrough necessary for ILVA, Costa says

Rome, July 17 - Environment Minister Sergio Costa on Tuesday said more should be done for the environmental improvement of the ILVA steel plant in Taranto, Puglia. "As far as the environment is concerned, much more can be done", Costa said on the sidelines of a congress at the Lower House. "I agree on the fact that a breakthrough is necessary to safeguard the environment of ILVA". The minister went on to say that "what has been done so far is too little, I hope that more can be done". Costa said he agreed with Labor and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio in favor of a "new proposal" that we are "waiting for". Di Maio has said that the plan of Italo-Indian consortium Arcelor Mittal for an environmental clean-up at the highly polluting steel plant is not satisfactory, demanding guarantees from the company to ensure environmental improvement.