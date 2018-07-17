Breakthrough necessary for ILVA, Costa says

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Rome
17 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 17 - Environment Minister Sergio Costa on Tuesday said more should be done for the environmental improvement of the ILVA steel plant in Taranto, Puglia. "As far as the environment is concerned, much more can be done", Costa said on the sidelines of a congress at the Lower House. "I agree on the fact that a breakthrough is necessary to safeguard the environment of ILVA". The minister went on to say that "what has been done so far is too little, I hope that more can be done". Costa said he agreed with Labor and Industry Minister and Deputy Premier Luigi Di Maio in favor of a "new proposal" that we are "waiting for". Di Maio has said that the plan of Italo-Indian consortium Arcelor Mittal for an environmental clean-up at the highly polluting steel plant is not satisfactory, demanding guarantees from the company to ensure environmental improvement.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, salta l'ultima trattativa. E' fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni di storia
Decaro: brutto giorno. Canonico si ritira
Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco
«I primi di agosto il nome di un club»
L'ipotesi di un «lodo Bari» per la C
Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive
Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore a Conversano