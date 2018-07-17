Europe a problem on many fronts - Salvini

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Fermo
17 Luglio 2018
Fermo, July 17 - Europe is a problem on many fronts, Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday. "Europe which could have been an opportunity at this time on many fronts is a problem, just think of migrants, banks, farm policy, and sanctions on Russia," he said. "In Brussels they have understood that finally in Italy there is a government disposed to everything to defend the national interest, there will be yeses to say and we will say them, but if for the good of the country we'll have to say no, we're ready to do so".
