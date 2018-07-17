Libyan coast guard stops migrant boat with 158 aboard

Martedì 17 Luglio 2018 | 13:30

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, salta l'ultima trattativa. E' fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni di storia
Decaro: brutto giorno. Canonico si ritira

Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco«I primi di agosto dia un nome»L'ipotesi dell'iscrizione in C
16.07.2018

Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco
«I primi di agosto il nome di un club»
L'ipotesi di un «lodo Bari» per la C

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo:Raddrizzani e il barese NapoliE su Giancaspro nuova inchiesta
15.07.2018

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive

Sanitopoli lucana, aperto nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»

Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore
16.07.2018

Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore a Conversano

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria
16.07.2018

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti
14.07.2018

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip. Governatore non molla su candidatura

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Roberta, 2 lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a Bari da Londra per fare i taralli

Commento fallimento Baricalcio di Fabrizio Nitti
16.07.2018

Nitti (Gazzetta): «Troppo tardi. Evidenti colpe di chi ha gestito»

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?
15.07.2018

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

BARI - COREOGRAFIA CURVA NORD STADIO SAN NICOLA
16.07.2018

Bari calcio, la coreografia della Curva Nord allo stadio San Nicola

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo
15.07.2018

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo Vd

Cairo

Libyan coast guard stops migrant boat with 158 aboard

4 migrants drowned off Linosa in separate incident

Libyan coast guard stops migrant boat with 158 aboard

Cairo, July 17 - The Libyan coast guard on Monday stopped a migrant boat with 158 migrants aboard. These included 34 women and nine children, sources said. The boat was intercepted off the city of Khoms, the coast guard said. The migrants received humanitarian and medical assistance and were taken to a refugee camp at Khoms, the coast guard said. Four migrants drowned when they jumped into the sea upon seeing Frontex ship Protector and Finance Guard ship Monte Sperone approaching off the island of Linosa at the weekend, relatives and friends told police Tuesday. For this reason the commander and the 10 migrant smugglers aboard the boat from Libya have also been charged with death as a consequence of other crimes. The 450 migrants including many unaccompanied minors landed at Pozzallo in Sicily Monday. France, Malta, Germany, Spain and Portugal have agreed to take 50 each and Ireland has said it will take 20, in the first such distribution of migrants. Carers are lacking due to the government's clampdown on migrants, the Sant'Egidio lay Catholic ecumenical community said Tuesday. "Carers have dropped because of the restrictions envisaged for immigrants and the halt to migrant flows," it said. "I raised the question with Premier (Giuseppe), Conte," said community president Marco Impagliazzo. Impagliazzo urged the government to issue 50,00 work visas for carers "at once" and warned that "the elderly are at risk".

