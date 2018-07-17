4 migrants drown after jumping into sea

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
17 Luglio 2018
Ragusa, July 17 - Four migrants drowned when they jumped into the sea upon seeing Frontex ship Protector and Finance Guard ship Monte Sperone approaching off the island of Linosa at the weekend, relatives and friends told police Tuesday. For this reason the commander and the 10 migrant smugglers aboard the boat from Libya have also been charged with death as a consequence of other crimes. The 450 migrants including many unaccompanied minors landed at Pozzallo in Sicily Monday. France, Malta, Germany, Spain and Portugal have agreed to take 50 each and Ireland has said it will take 20, in the first such distribution of migrants.
