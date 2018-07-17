I'd like Trump-Putin summit in Italy - Salvini (3)

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
17 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 17 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Tuesday he would like to see the next summit between United States President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin hosted in Italy. "The thaw between the United State and Russia is good news," he said. "I'd like the next Trump-Putin to be hosted in Italy". Salvini was speaking on the sidelines of the inauguration of a new police HQ in the Marche coastal city of Fermo.
