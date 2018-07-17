Bad weather moves south

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Rome
17 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 16 - A weather alert for strong winds and rain and thunderstorms has moved from northern and central Italy to the south of the country, weather people said Tuesday. From early Tuesday heavy rainfall and hail is expected in Campania, Calabria and Sicily. Tornados and storms hit the north and centre Mnday. In Rome a tree fell on a police sentry box but the Carabiniere inside was unhurt.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, salta l'ultima trattativa. E' fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni di storia
Decaro: brutto giorno. Canonico si ritira
Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco
«I primi di agosto il nome di un club»
L'ipotesi di un «lodo Bari» per la C
Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive
Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore a Conversano