June inflation rises to 1.3%

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Digital Edition
Rome
17 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 17 - Italian inflation hit 1.3% in June, ISTAT said Tuesday, lowering its original estimate of 1.4%. The national consumer price index, net of tobacco, rose 0.2% on the previous month and 1.3% on an annual basis, up from 1% in May. Prices in the inflation 'trolley' of most frequently bought goods rose 2.2% on an annual basis, from 1.7% in May. They dropped 0.2% on a monthly basis. Prices rose the most sharply for people who consume less, ISTAT said. Over the first half of the year, the statistics agency said, prices for this low-income group rose 1.1% against an average of 1%.
ALTRI ARTICOLI DALLA SEZIONE
Bari, salta l'ultima trattativa. E' fallimento
Muore il calcio dopo 110 anni di storia
Decaro: brutto giorno. Canonico si ritira
Figc, il titolo di serie D al sindaco
«I primi di agosto il nome di un club»
L'ipotesi di un «lodo Bari» per la C
Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive
Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
Operatore ecologico muore investito da compattatore a Conversano