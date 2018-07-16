Fini indicted for money laundering

Rome, July 16 - Former Lower House Speaker Gianfranco Fini was indicted for money laundering on Monday. The former post-Fascist leader was sent to trial November 30 along with his partner Elisabetta Tulliani, her father and brother, Sergio and Giancarlo, and slot machine king Francesco Corallo. An allegedly shady real-estate deal on a house in Monte Carlo bequeathed to Fini's former rightist party National Alliance by Countess Annamaria Colleoni played a large part in the case. Another five people were indicted inlcuding a member of ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi's centre-right Forza Italia party, Amedeo Laboccetta.