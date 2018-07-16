Woman killed in Salento, husband suspected

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Cda a oltranza: l'incubo serie D
Lecce
16 Luglio 2018
Lecce, July 16 - A 57-year-old deaf-mute woman has been killed in Italy's southeastern Salento area, the tip of the boot, and her husband is suspected, police said Monday. The man, also a deaf mute, was reportedly seen rushing out of the home of the woman, Teresa Russo. He was stopped at the local train station. Russo died of knife wounds to the throat, reportedly after a violent row with him, police said. The femicide took place at Trepuzzi near Lecce.
