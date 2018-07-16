Man critical after torching self

Lunedì 16 Luglio 2018 | 20:06

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, salta l'ultima trattativa. E' fallimento
Alle 18 la morte di un club dopo 110 anni
Decaro: è un brutto giorno per la città

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo:Raddrizzani e il barese NapoliE su Giancaspro nuova inchiesta
15.07.2018

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive

Sanitopoli lucana, aperto nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»

Surbo, scontro all'incrocio: due morti e quattro feriti
15.07.2018

Surbo, scontro all'incrocio: 2 morti. Feriti anche 2 bambini di 8 e 10 anni

Pd, Emiliano sbatte la porta: i suoi fuori dalla segreteria
15.07.2018

Pd, Emiliano sbatte la porta: i suoi fuori dalla segreteria

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato
16.07.2018

Trepuzzi, sgozza la moglie dopo una lite, poi confessa: arrestato FOTO

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti
14.07.2018

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip. Governatore non molla su candidatura

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria
16.07.2018

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?
15.07.2018

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»
14.07.2018

Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»

I pugliesi lo fanno meglio: ecco Roberta e il suo 'U Taràll
16.07.2018

Roberta, due lauree e un sogno da giornalista: torna a casa da Londra per fare i taralli

Negramaro a Lecce, il concertoallo stadio davanti ai 30mila
14.07.2018

Negramaro a Lecce, il concerto allo stadio davanti ai 30mila

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo
15.07.2018

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo Vd

Milan

Man critical after torching self

In Milan

Man critical after torching self

Milan, July 16 - A man is in critical condition in hospital after setting fire to himself in Milan on Monday, local sources said. According to early reports a passerby called the police after the man doused himself with flammable liquid and the man set himself alight when they arrived. The incident happened at the corner of Viale Zara and Via Laurana, sources said. The man was rushed to Niguarda Hospital. Two police were also taken there with slight burns.

Man shoots wife, throws self from balcony

Man shoots wife, throws self from balcony

 
Pope celebrates surprise wedding in Vatican

Pope celebrates surprise wedding in Vatican

 
'At least half Holy Shroud bloodstains fake'

'At least half Holy Shroud bloodstains fake'

 
Woman killed in Salento, husband suspected

Woman killed in Salento, husband suspected

 
Fini indicted for money laundering

Fini indicted for money laundering

 
Man critical after torching self

Man critical after torching self

 
Woman, 24, dies of allergic reaction after dinner

Woman, 24, dies of allergic reaction after dinner

 
No aggravating factor if rape victim drunk - top court

No aggravating factor if rape victim drunk - top court

 

