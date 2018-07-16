Man critical after torching self

Milan, July 16 - A man is in critical condition in hospital after setting fire to himself in Milan on Monday, local sources said. According to early reports a passerby called the police after the man doused himself with flammable liquid and the man set himself alight when they arrived. The incident happened at the corner of Viale Zara and Via Laurana, sources said. The man was rushed to Niguarda Hospital. Two police were also taken there with slight burns.