Woman, 24, dies of allergic reaction after dinner

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo:Raddrizzani e il barese NapoliE su Giancaspro nuova inchiesta
15.07.2018

Bari calcio, due soci per salvarlo. Giancaspro scrive al sindaco. Decaro: ore decisive

Sanitopoli lucana, aperto nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, nuovo fascicolo: «Pittella sapeva dell'indagine»

Bari, Giancaspro si dimette: trattativa ancora poco chiara. Alle 18 game over
16.07.2018

Bari, salta l'ultima trattativa. Sarà fallimento
Alle 18 muore un club dopo 110 anni

Surbo, scontro all'incrocio: due morti e quattro feriti
15.07.2018

Surbo, scontro all'incrocio: 2 morti. Feriti anche 2 bambini di 8 e 10 anni

Pd, Emiliano sbatte la porta: i suoi fuori dalla segreteria
15.07.2018

Pd, Emiliano sbatte la porta: i suoi fuori dalla segreteria

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti
14.07.2018

SP Cassano-Acquaviva, scontro tra trattore e auto: due feriti FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta»
14.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Di Maio contro Pittella: «Si dimetta» FOTO

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip
12.07.2018

Sanitopoli lucana, Pittella e Meale dal gip. Governatore non molla su candidatura

Auto tampona uno scooter a Bari: morto un 62enne
14.07.2018

Auto tampona uno scooter a Bari: morto un 62enne

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria
16.07.2018

Tribunale di Trani, aula stracolma per la prima udienza sulla strage ferroviaria

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?
15.07.2018

Pio e Amedeo, l'incursione nello stadio dei Leeds: Presidente, giochiamo col Foggia?

Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»
14.07.2018

Di Maio a Matera: «Via Pittella, non si gioca con la sanità»

Negramaro a Lecce, il concertoallo stadio davanti ai 30mila
14.07.2018

Negramaro a Lecce, il concerto allo stadio davanti ai 30mila

Auto contro scooter sulla ss100: morto un 62enne
14.07.2018

Auto contro scooter sulla ss100: morto un 62enne

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo
15.07.2018

Bari, francesi cantano Marsigliese per festeggiare Coppa del Mondo Vd

Pisa

Woman, 24, dies of allergic reaction after dinner

Near Pisa

Woman, 24, dies of allergic reaction after dinner

Pisa, July 16 - A 24-year-old woman died of an allergic reaction after dining with her boyfriend at a restaurant near Pisa Sunday night, ANSA sources said Monday. Chiara Ribechini, from Navacchio, had a severe respiratory crisis in the car after the meal. The woman had taken her anti-allergy pills but they were not enough to save her. Prosecutors are expected to order an autopsy as well as testing of all raw materials used in the meal. They ordered the eatery shut on Monday afternoon. One person, the owner of the farm which owns the restaurant, has been placed under investigation.

