No aggravating factor if rape victim drunk - top court

Rome
16 Luglio 2018
Rome, July 16 - Rape penalties cannot be aggravated if the victim is voluntarily drunk, the supreme Court of Cassation said Monday. The top court sent back for a fresh trial the case of two 50-year-olds who raped a young woman. The three had been out to dinner and the woman had drunk so much she was "incapable", the court said. The woman later went to an ER and described what happened in a confused manner.
