Albanians nabbed for robbing 'rip deal' woman

Milan, July 16 - Italian police on Monday arrested four Albanians for allegedly robbing an Italian woman of French origin while she was staging a 'rip deal' scam on a group of Indians in a luxury Milan hotel. The gang had made off with two million euros, all but 65,000 of it false, police said. The woman is under investigation for attempted fraud.
