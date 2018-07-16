Florence unveils new tram line

La lunga notte del Bari calcio.
Florence
16 Luglio 2018
Florence, July 16 - Florence on Monday unveiled a new tram line from the central rail station to the Careggi Hospital. "It's an unforgettable day," said Mayor Dario Nardella, who said it had set a record in being built in under four years. Thousands of people attended the inauguration.
