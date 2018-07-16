At least half Holy Shroud bloodstains fake - study

Rome, July 16 - At least half the bloodstains on the Holy Shroud of Turin are fake, a new study says. Only some of the stains, the study said, are compatible with the position of a crucified man, while others do not find justification in any position of the body, either on the Cross or in the tomb, said the study carried out by Matteo Borrini of the University of Liverpool and Luigi Garlaschelli of pseudoscience expose group CICAP. The experiment, which used forensic-science methods to reconstruct the formation of the stains, was published in the latest issue of the Journal of Forensic Sciences.