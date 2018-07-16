UPB revises GDP forecasts down

Rome, July 16 - The parliamentary budget office (UPB) on Monday revised downwards its growth forecasts for Italy for this year and next. Growth for 2018 is estimated to be 1.3%, down from May's estimate of 1.4%. Growth in 2019 is also revised slightly downward to 1%, the UPB said. For the short and medium term, the office said, "also for Italy global risk factors are looming which will generate uncertainty and will orient forecasts downwards". photo: Economy Minister Giovanni Tria