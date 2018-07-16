For first time migrants land in Europe says Italy

Rome, July 16 - The premier's office said Monday "today we can say that for the first time migrants are landing in Europe" after France, Malta, Germany, Spain and Portugal agreed to take 50 each of the 450 migrants who landed at Pozzallo in Sicily. Ireland also came forward Monday and said it would take another 20 of the migrants. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who initially closed Italian ports to the migrants, said Sunday "Italy is no longer Europe's refugee camp, it's a political victory". But the Visegrad Group - Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland - refused to take in any of the migrants. Czech Premier Andrej Babis said the "approach of (Premier Giuseppe) Conte is the road to Hell". House Speaker Roberto Fico said Monday "we can't put up walls à la Trump but we must be tough on Europe". The EU should recognise Libya as a safe port for migrants, Salvini said Monday. "We must change the norms and make Libyan ports safe," he said. "There is this underlying hypocrisy in Europe according to which you give money to the Libyans, you supply motor launches and you train the Coast Guard but then you deem Libya not a safe port. "It is a European bipolarism that must be overcome," he said, indicating in Moscow what will be Italy's aim at Wednesday's meeting to discuss changing the rules of the Sophia migrant-rescuing mission. The European Commission reiterated Monday it did not consider Libya a safe port. The EC also said it shared the sense of urgency voiced in a letter on migrants from Premier Giuseppe Conte to European Council President Donald Tusk and Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker. "We confirm we have received premier Conte's letter to presidents Tusk and Juncker," said spokesperson Margaritis Schinas. "In the letter he asks for the immediate implementation of the conclusions reached at the European Council and we will shortly respond. "In general and without going into the details, the Commission full shares the sense of urgency and it is working to give a swift follow-up to the conclusions reached by the Council as far as we are concerned". Schinas went on to say that "the Commission welcomes the fact that both ships the Protector and Monte Sperone have landed at Pozzallo and that was possible thanks to six EU member States who decided to share migrants, including Italia, France, Germany, Malta, Spain and Portugal". Schinas said "Italy has for some time been asking for regional cooperation on (migrant) landings and it is right to request this. "The Commission believes that ad hoc solutions are not sustainable in the long term and asks for a new push based on the European Council". Some 128 unaccompanied minors landed at the Sicilian port of Pozzallo Sunday night as well as three accompanied minors, 44 women and 272 men, sources said Monday. The total was 447 persons, of whom 291 from Eritrea and 92 from Somalia. Other migrants came from Nigeria, Bangladesh, Algeria, Libya, Syria and Egypt.