For first time migrants land in Europe says PM's office

Rome, July 16 - The premier's office said Monday "today we can say that for the first time migrants are landing in Europe" after France, Malta, Germany, Spain and Portugal agreed to take 50 each of the 450 migrants who landed at Pozzallo in Sicily. Interior Minister Matteo Salvini, who initially closed Italian ports to the migrants, said Sunday "Italy is no longer Europe's refugee camp, it's a political victory". But the Visegrad Group - Hungary, Czech Republic, Slovakia and Poland - refused to take in any of the migrants. Czech Premier Andrej Babis said the "approach of (Premier Giuseppe) Conte is the road to Hell". House Speaker Roberto Fico said Monday "we can't put up walls à la Trump but we must be tough on Europe". The EU should recognise Libya as a safe port for migrants, Salvini said Monday. "We must change the norms and make Libyan ports safe," he said. "There is this underlying hypocrisy in Europe according to which you give money to the Libyans, you supply motor launches and you train the Coast Guard but then you deem Libya not a safe port. "It is a European bipolarism that must be overcome," he said, indicating in Moscow what will be Italy's aim at Wednesday's meeting to discuss changing the rules of the Sophia migrant-rescuing mission.