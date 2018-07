M5S online vote for RAI board candidates

Rome, July 16 - Members of the anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) will be asked to vote online from 10:00 to 19:00 Tuesday for five candidates for the board of public broadcaster RAI. "We have done a first screening and profiles have been found of people ready to work towards the realisation of our vision of public TV," the M5S said. The members have five candidates and the most voted will be proposed in parliament. The candidate are: Paolo Cellini; Beatrice Coletti; Paolo Favale; Claudia Mazzola; and Enrico Ventrice.