Flew to WCF on airline flight - Salvini

Moscow, July 16 - Interior Minister Matteo Salvini said Monday he had flown to Moscow for the World Cup Final on a scheduled airline flight. "There was no State flight", said Salvini. "I arrived on a very routine scheduled flight," said Salvini, leader of the anti-migrant Euroskeptic League party. He said his presence at the event was organised by FIFA. France beat Croatia 4-2 to lift their second World Cup trophy.